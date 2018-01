by Jez Butterworth (The Company Theatre/Outside the March/Starvox). An aging daredevil fights the community council bent on bulldozing his land and putting up condos. Previews from Feb 13, opens Feb 15 and runs to Mar 10, Mon-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Wed & Sat 1:30 pm. $25-$60, at crowstheatre.com.