The Art Gallery at York University presents the retrospective exhibition of Toronto’s performance art matriarch Jess Dobkin. Sept 2-26. Opening 7-10 pm, Sept 10. 4700 Keele. http://AGYU.art
ANCILLARY EVENTS AND ACTIVATIONS:
Jess Dobkin’s Wetrospective includes a constellation of talks, tours and engagements featuring seminal cultural critic Ann Cvetkovich; artist and scholar Jehan L. Roberson; artist and archivist Joyce LeeAnn; and performance scholar Laura Levin.
• Thursday, September 9 • 3pm @ AGYU
You’re Welcome Wetro Tour with Emelie Chhangur and Jess Dobkin
• Saturday, September 18 • 3pm @ AGYU (and livestream)
Portals, Potions, and Archives with Jehan Roberson
• Monday, September 20 • 3pm @ AGYU
The Live Encounter Performative Gallery Tour with Laura Levin
• Tuesday September 21 • 7pm @ 401 Richmond Street (and livestream)
Archival Alchemy® with Joyce LeeAnn (in collaboration with FADO Performance Art Centre)
• Thursday, September 23 • 3-4pm (livestream)
Hemispheric Encounters with Performance Art Archivists: Roundtable Discussion
• Friday, September 24 • 3pm @ AGYU (and livestream)
All the Feels with Ann Cvetkovich
Location - Art Gallery of York University
Venue Address - 4700 Keele, Toronto