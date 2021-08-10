The Art Gallery at York University presents the retrospective exhibition of Toronto’s performance art matriarch Jess Dobkin. Sept 2-26. Opening 7-10 pm, Sept 10. 4700 Keele. http://AGYU.art

ANCILLARY EVENTS AND ACTIVATIONS:

Jess Dobkin’s Wetrospective includes a constellation of talks, tours and engagements featuring seminal cultural critic Ann Cvetkovich; artist and scholar Jehan L. Roberson; artist and archivist Joyce LeeAnn; and performance scholar Laura Levin.

• Thursday, September 9 • 3pm @ AGYU

You’re Welcome Wetro Tour with Emelie Chhangur and Jess Dobkin

• Saturday, September 18 • 3pm @ AGYU (and livestream)

Portals, Potions, and Archives with Jehan Roberson

• Monday, September 20 • 3pm @ AGYU

The Live Encounter Performative Gallery Tour with Laura Levin

• Tuesday September 21 • 7pm @ 401 Richmond Street (and livestream)

Archival Alchemy® with Joyce LeeAnn (in collaboration with FADO Performance Art Centre)

• Thursday, September 23 • 3-4pm (livestream)

Hemispheric Encounters with Performance Art Archivists: Roundtable Discussion