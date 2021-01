Angell Gallery presents the virtual exhibition The Time Being. The Time Being is made up of lens-based media captured during the COVID-19 pandemic, with attention paid towards the sites, spaces, and environments visited and inhabited during their time in isolation. Jan 13-Feb 13. Virtual artist talk Jan 14 at 7:30 pm. angellgallery.com

