by Joan MacLeod (Shotgun Juliet). A widow explores the strength of love and constraint of grief three years after her husband died on Valentine's Day 1982, when the Ocean Ranger oil rig sank off the coast of Newfoundland. Opens Feb 7 and runs to Feb 14, Tue-Sat 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm. $20, stu/arts workers $15.

