Jews As Refugees: The 2018 Wolinsky Lectures

Wolinsky Lectures on Jewish Life & Education

The Case of the Missing Yemenite Children in Israel – Yael Braudo-Bahat; An Open Door: Holocaust Rescue in the Philippines – Sharon Delmendo; and Unlikely Heroes: Jewish Refugees in Soviet Film – Olga Gershenson. 2-5 pm. Free and open to the public. In Tribute Communities Recital Hall, Accolade E Building.

Eventbrite: http://bit.ly/2018_Wolinsky_Lectures