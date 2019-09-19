JFL42
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Just for Laughs presents the annual comedy festival with special shows by Margaret Trudeau and Carol Burnett, headliner shows by Nick Kroll and Eric Andre and others, the ComedyCon daytime series and much more. Sep 19-29. Headliner shows from $42.50, passes from $59-$199. Various prices for individual shows.
See website for lineup, venues and schedule: www.jfl42.com
Info
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Stage
Festivals
Comedy