JFL42 Festival presents daytime programming featuring interviews and podcasts with comedians including Bill Burr Janeane Garofalo, Mike Birbiglia, Greg Proops, The Beaverton Live, Jen Kirkman and many others. Sep 21-24 & 29-30, between 11 am-5 pm (see website for details). Included with any JFL42 pass, $75-$299.