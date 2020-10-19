Jill Barber and her Phantom Jazz Band

NOW MagazineAll EventsJill Barber and her Phantom Jazz Band

Livestreamed concert from the resurrected historic Palomar Supper Club in Vancouver. Nov 20 at 9 pm. $16. https://www.jillbarber.com/palomar

 

Date And Time

2020-11-20 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-11-20 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

