Jo Nesbo: The Kingdom

NOW MagazineAll EventsJo Nesbo: The Kingdom

Toronto Public Library One Page event with prolific Norwegian crime novelist, Jo Nesbo discussing his new novel The Kingdom. Nov 26 at noon. Free. Pre-register https://www.crowdcast.io/e/onepagenesbo/register

After the tragic death of their parents in a car accident, Roy takes on the paternal role, watching over his younger and more impulsive brother Carl. Roy dreams of building a quiet life in their mountainous Norwegian hometown while Carl aches for bigger things elsewhere and decides to leave for Canada. After many years, Carl returns with wild dreams of developing their family land alongside his fierce new wife Shannon, Carl’s sudden reappearance threatens Roy’s serene life as family secrets are unearthed and their brotherly bond is unraveled.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-11-26 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-11-26 @ 01:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Books

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

