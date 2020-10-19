Joan Latchford: Love Isn’t Limited

NOW MagazineAll EventsJoan Latchford: Love Isn’t Limited

Cardinal Gallery presents the poignant photography of Toronto life in the sixties and seventies from the Joan Latchford Estate (she passed away in 2017). Nov 14-Jan 31, 2021. Reception: Saturday November 14, 2020. 2-9 pm. Posthumous exhibition. Family member in attendance.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines we are limiting the number of participants for our opening receptions to hourly small groups. Please sign up to reserve your spot. You can email us at: info@thecardinalgallery.ca or call us @ 416-575-1116.

