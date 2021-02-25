Digidance and Harbourfront present the contemporary dance piece by the late Jean-Pierre Perreault on screen. Driven by the percussive sound of heavy work boots pounding the floor, 32 dancers – identically garbed in overcoats and fedoras – move in a compact mass from which individuals occasionally attempt to free themselves to escape a foreordained destiny. March 17-23. Link available for 7 days. $16-$26. https://thepointofsale.com/tickets/harbourfrontcentre-joe