Digidance and Harbourfront present the contemporary dance piece by the late Jean-Pierre Perreault on screen. Driven by the percussive sound of heavy work boots pounding the floor, 32 dancers – identically garbed in overcoats and fedoras – move in a compact mass from which individuals occasionally attempt to free themselves to escape a foreordained destiny. March 17-23. Link available for 7 days. $16-$26. https://thepointofsale.com/tickets/harbourfrontcentre-joe

2021-03-17 to
2021-03-23
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Dance

Virtual Event

