Joe Carter Classic After-Party
Ritz Carlton Hotel 181 Wellington W, Toronto, Ontario
DMC and Arrested Development perform at this exclusive charity event, 8 pm-2 am. Advance tickets required. $500-$1,000.
Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the education and development of Canadian youth through the Joe Carter Scholarship Fund and the Joe Carter Family Support Fund.
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
