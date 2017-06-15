Joe Carter Classic After-Party

Ritz Carlton Hotel 181 Wellington W, Toronto, Ontario

DMC and Arrested Development perform at this exclusive charity event, 8 pm-2 am. Advance tickets required. $500-$1,000.

Proceeds from the event go towards supporting the education and development of Canadian youth through the Joe Carter Scholarship Fund and the Joe Carter Family Support Fund.

