Joe Ide

Toronto Public Library presents the crime writer in discussion of his new book Smoke from his IQ series. July 16.

Jun 24, 2021

Joe Ide

Toronto Public Library presents the crime writer in discussion of his new book Smoke from his IQ series. July 16 at noon. Free. Reserve http://tpl.ca

Date And Time
2021-07-16 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-16 @ 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

