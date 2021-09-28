Readers' Choice 2021

John Finley

Album release concert. Oct 14 at 7 pm. $40. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West.

Sep 28, 2021

John Finley

13 13 people viewed this event.

John Finley sings tunes from his latest recording “Soul Singer” on Vesuvius Music. Before the set videos from Finley will be presented. The album was released as lockdown began so this is like an unnoffical record release and celebration.

Opening is Queen Pepper, another terrific soul singer! We’ll be using the big screen in this venue. Paradise Theatre is Toronto best new live venue as well as a movie house. A full bar and plenty of Tawes wines for purchase! Doors at 7, show at 8.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $40

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 14th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Paradise Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

