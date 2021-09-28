Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Jaymz Bee presents Music For Secret Agents

Songs from James Bond soundtracks, original music and other spy jazz themes. Guest vocalists and an all star band. Also.

Sep 28, 2021

Jaymz Bee presents Music For Secret Agents

23 23 people viewed this event.

Songs from James Bond soundtracks, original music and other spy jazz themes. Guest vocalists and an all star band. Also music and visuals courtesy of DJ Swankenstein. Nov 18 at 7 pm. $40. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. Tickets at bemusednetwork.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1006 Bloor West, Toronto, ON

Event Price - $40

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location
Paradise Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine