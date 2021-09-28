Jaymz Bee presents Music For Secret Agents

- News
Songs from James Bond soundtracks, original music and other spy jazz themes. Guest vocalists and an all star band. Also music and visuals courtesy of DJ Swankenstein. Nov 18 at 7 pm. $40. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West. Tickets at bemusednetwork.com
Location Address - 1006 Bloor West, Toronto, ON
Event Price - $40