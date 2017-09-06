John Irving, Rupi Kaur & Jeff VanderMeer
Isabel Bader Theatre 93 Charles W, Toronto, Ontario
Join three New York Times bestselling writers, John Irving, Rupi Kaur and Jeff VanderMeer, for an evening of readings and conversation loosely based the idea of "First Books"--the first to enchant/inspire/challenge them, the first they published, etc. All proceeds from this event will be donated to First Book Canada, a non-profit organization that provides books to low-income and at-risk youth. 7 pm. $30, w/ 33% student discount available.
