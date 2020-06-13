John Millard & Tomson Highway's The Cave

While a forest fire rages all around destroying everything in its path, a group of animals escape to what they believe will be the safety of The Cave. Through poignant, funny and disarming songs, this is an intimate response to an environment in crisis, and asks who is actually responsible to the land and the lives that inhabit it.

The Cave was a sold out hit at Luminato’s 2019 Festival. This year’s presentation includes a special introduction from the cabaret’s lyricist Tomson Highway. June 13 at 8 pm ET. Free.

luminatofestival.com/ Day-Three