Joke Shop is a place for comics workshop and develop their material. Comedians perform in front of a panel of critics, who provide feedback, suggest new tags, etc. A one-of-a-kind learning experience, Joke Shop invites the creative process onto the stage so we can all learn together. All welcome. 9 pm. $10.

Conceptualized by Toronto Producer Alice Rose, the aim of Joke Shop is to create a safe and inclusive creative space for performers.