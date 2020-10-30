Jonathan Ball: Disarray

NOW MagazineAll EventsJonathan Ball: Disarray

New paintings and sculpture by Jonathan Ball. Oct 30-Nov 27, opening day 1-9 pm Oct 31. Free.

416-787-9872, lissgallery.com

