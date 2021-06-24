Jonathan Manthorpe: Restoring Democracy

- News
Toronto Public Library presents the author and global affairs correspondent joins journalist Beatrice Paez to discuss his book and potential steps we can collectively take to encourage a more resilient, inclusive and tolerant liberal democracy. July 7 at noon. Free. http://tpl.ca
