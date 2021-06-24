COVID-19

What to stream

Jonathan Manthorpe: Restoring Democracy

Toronto Public Library presents the author and global affairs correspondent joins journalist Beatrice Paez to discuss his book and potential steps.

Jun 24, 2021

Jonathan Manthorpe: Restoring Democracy

7 7 people viewed this event.

Toronto Public Library presents the author and global affairs correspondent joins journalist Beatrice Paez to discuss his book and potential steps we can collectively take to encourage a more resilient, inclusive and tolerant liberal democracy. July 7 at noon. Free. http://tpl.ca

Additional Details

Export Description

Toronto Public Library presents the author and global affairs correspondent joins journalist Beatrice Paez to discuss his book and potential steps we can collectively take to encourage a more resilient, inclusive and tolerant liberal democracy. July 7 at noon. Free. tpl.ca.

Date And Time
2021-07-07 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-07 @ 01:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Books

Event Tags

Share With Friends