Cartoonist Jonathan Rotsztain wallpapers the window gallery, transforming behavioural patterns into decorative patterns. Combining all new drawings and sculpture, the installation is dense with images of Holocaust fuelled fears, intergenerational trauma, and an inner struggle to reconcile a progressive, secular worldview with common narratives about Jewish life. To Jun 9. Reception 7 pm, Mar 7. Free. facebook.com/events/252059219034805