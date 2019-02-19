Jonathan Rotsztain

FENTSTER 402 College, Toronto, Ontario

Cartoonist Jonathan Rotsztain wallpapers the window gallery, transforming behavioural patterns into decorative patterns. Combining all new drawings and sculpture, the installation is dense with images of Holocaust fuelled fears, intergenerational trauma, and an inner struggle to reconcile a progressive, secular worldview with common narratives about Jewish life. To Jun 9. Reception 7 pm, Mar 7. Free.   facebook.com/events/252059219034805

Info

FENTSTER 402 College, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Art
