Visual artist Jordan Sook enters 2019 with his first major solo exhibition, Birth Death & The Inevitable Loss Of Youth. A graduation from his early works , Sook's latest collection looks at life as a spectrum and explores the deviances within it, while somehow probing the viewer to reimagine the definition of art. Jun 28-Jul 10, reception 7-11 pm Jun 28. Free. RSVP on eventbrite.