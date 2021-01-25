Gallery TPW In collaboration with Wedge Curatorial Projects presents the Out of Many online exhibition. The exhibition pairs vintage 35mm slides from Jorian Charlton’s family archive from the 1970s and 80s in Jamaica, Toronto, and New York with her own photographic practice that explores new visual references around Black aesthetics and Jamaican-Canadian identity. Out of Many foregrounds the intersections between public and private histories, asking: how do private materials such as family archives interact with and transform a public space? Both the exhibition and archive explore the fluidity of the immigration story, new ways of thinking about Caribbean-Canadian culture, and rediscovers the family album through a contemporary lens. Participants include Antwaun Sargent, Yaniya Lee, Vintage Black Canada, and VIBE Arts among others. Feb 6-Apr 3. https://www.gallerytpw.ca

Antwaun Sargent & Yaniya Lee: In Conversation

Tuesday, February 9, 5–7pm

Online Zoom webinar.

In this conversation curator and art critic Antwaun Sargent, and writer and editor Yaniya Lee discuss Black aesthetics, public and private histories, and the transformative power of the family album.

Vintage Black Canada Instagram Takeover

February 15–21

Online Instagram @wedgetoronto and @vintageblackcanada

Throughout the week, Aaron Francis of Vintage Black Canada curates Jorian Charlton’s family archive via Instagram posts, stories, and live stories and reflects on creating spaces for archived family histories. Special appearances on live stories will be made by Jorian Charlton, Emilie Croning, and additional local artists.

Panel Discussion: The Family Camera Network

Saturday, March 6, 1-3pm

Online Zoom webinar

Writers and academics address key concepts presented in Out of Many. Speakers to be confirmed. Please check our website for updates and registration.

Youth Reading Group: VIBE Arts

Wednesday, March 17, 1–3pm

Artist Jorian Charlton, curator Emilie Croning, and curatorial assistant Syndé Barnes-Wright lead a youth reading group from VIBE Arts through themes in the exhibition anchored in bell hooks’ “In Our Glory: Photography and Black Life”.

Exhibition Tour*

Saturday, April 3, 1–3pm

*In-person exhibition/programming is contingent on provincial health regulations. Please check social media fo updates: @wedgetoronto and @gallertpw.