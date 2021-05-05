Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Black & Classical

NOW MagazineAll EventsJoseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Black & Classical

Tafelmusik Talks online panel discussion about the music of the French classical composer. May 19 at 7 pm. $5. http://tafelmusik.org

 

2021-05-19 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-19 @ 08:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Music

