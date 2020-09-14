NOW MagazineAll EventsJoseph Muscat and Jacques Descoteaux

Joseph Muscat and Jacques Descoteaux

Joseph Muscat and Jacques Descoteaux

by
126 126 people viewed this event.

Graphic Chats -a  large series of collaged mix media drawings and paintings  by Joseph Muscat.

Sept 16-Oct 4. Artist present Sat Sept 19, Sun Sept 20 & Sat Oct 3 & Sun Oct. 4. |Noon to 6 pm.


Expansive Expressions presents three bodies of works by Jacques DescoteauxPainting in Confinement, Silenced Voices, and a collection of clay sculptures. Sept 16-Oct 4.

Eventbrite Registration for Zoom Opening Reception & Talk, Sat, Sept 19th, 5 — 6 pm.  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/zoom-opening-reception-talk-for-joseph-muscats-graphic-chats-tickets-118350992003

Additional Details

Location - Propeller Gallery

 

Date And Time

2020-09-16 to
2020-10-04
 

Location

 

Venue

Propeller Gallery
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Propeller Gallery

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.