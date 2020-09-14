Joseph Muscat and Jacques Descoteaux

Graphic Chats -a large series of collaged mix media drawings and paintings by Joseph Muscat.

Sept 16-Oct 4. Artist present Sat Sept 19, Sun Sept 20 & Sat Oct 3 & Sun Oct. 4. |Noon to 6 pm.



Expansive Expressions presents three bodies of works by Jacques DescoteauxPainting in Confinement, Silenced Voices, and a collection of clay sculptures. Sept 16-Oct 4.

Eventbrite Registration for Zoom Opening Reception & Talk, Sat, Sept 19th, 5 — 6 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/zoom-opening-reception-talk-for-joseph-muscats-graphic-chats-tickets-118350992003