Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs

Inside look at what’s happening to journalists in Mexico in the wake of corruption, impunity and censorship from both drug cartels and the government. With Luis Horacio Nájera, Exiled Mexican journalist, and James Cullingham, documentary filmmaker. Noon. Free. Room 103.

Co-sponsored by Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, PEN Canada and Canadian Journailsts for Free Expression.

facebook.com/events/1248434825247911