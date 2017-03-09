Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs

to Google Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario

Inside look at what’s happening to journalists in Mexico in the wake of corruption, impunity and censorship from both drug cartels and the government. With Luis Horacio Nájera, Exiled Mexican journalist, and James Cullingham, documentary filmmaker. Noon. Free. Room 103.

Co-sponsored by Ryerson Journalism Research Centre, PEN Canada and Canadian Journailsts for Free Expression.

facebook.com/events/1248434825247911

Info

Rogers Communications Centre at Ryerson 80 Gould, Toronto, Ontario View Map

Free
Community Events

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00 iCalendar - Journalists, Free Expression & Mexico's War On Drugs - 2017-03-09 12:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

Get 25-40% More Spending Money

This week in Print