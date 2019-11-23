Journey to the East

A collaboration between Toronto-based musicians and singers from Iran, India, Pakistan, Syria and Saudi Arabia reviving the East's amazing musical heritage. Spearheaded by Tarek Ghriri and Nour Kaadan, the group features Anwar Khurshid on sitar and vocals, Padideh Ahrarnejad on tar and vocals, singer Murshed Khalid, and Ali Massoudi on percussion. 8 pm. $35, adv $25.

smallworldmusic.com/shows/journey-east