Joy Ruckus Club K-Pop SuperFest

Livestream concert from Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul with AB6IX, Bloo, Golden Child, Heize and others. June 19 at 9 pm. Tickets from $20. https://sessionslive.com/joyruckusclub/tickets

 

2021-06-19 @ 09:00 PM
2021-06-19 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

