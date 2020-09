Joy Walker’s exhibition Disruptions of sculptures, screen prints, woven textiles, and drawings. Sept 19-Oct 24. In lieu of an opening, Walker will be available to meet visitors by appointment on Saturdays during the run of the exhibition.

Black Lives Matter exhibition by Sonny Assu in the MKG127’s lightbox.

Hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 PM or by appointment.To make an appointment email us at gallery@mkg127.com or call 647-435-7682.