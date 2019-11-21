Joyful Giving 30th Anniversary Gala
Royal Ontario Museum 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6
The Black Coalition for AIDS Prevention (Black CAP) presents a fundraiser gala featuring a fine art silent auction, exquisite cuisine, reflection on our history in Toronto and music that pays tribute to the spirit of those who are on the journey to enhancing their quality of life while living with HIV. Nov 21 at 7 pm. $75. At the ROM's Teck Suite of Galleries.
Pre-register: joyful30.eventbrite.ca // info@black-cap.com
