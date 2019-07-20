Junior Carnival Parade & Family Day

The Junior Carnival Parade starts at 10:30 am with an official opening ceremony at the McLevin Road Entry to the Malvern Community Centre. The parade will then travel west on McLevin Road, north on Neilson Road to Neilson Park where families are welcome to enjoy a carnival showcase, kids crafts and games, food, live entertainment and the always popular Junior Chef competition. 10:30 am-8 pm. Free.