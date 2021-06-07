Judas Priest, Sabaton

NOW MagazineAll EventsJudas Priest, Sabaton

50 Heavy Metal Years concert. Nov 5. Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm. All ages. $49.50-$150.50. On sale June 11. http://ticketmaster.ca

Location - First Ontario Centre

 

2021-11-05 @ 06:30 PM to
2021-11-05 @ 11:00 PM
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

First Ontario Centre

