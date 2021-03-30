The Koffler Centre of the Arts Spring Books & Ideas event with the launch for the new book The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos, an unforgettable true tale of war, the fight for freedom, exceptional bravery, female friendship, and survival in the face of staggering odds. The book features twenty rare, black-and-white archival photographs. Judy Batalion will join storyteller, broadcaster, host and producer Garvia Bailey in a virtual conversation, presented in partnership with Toronto Public Library. April 13 from 7-8 pm. Free. Register https://kofflerarts.org/Events/Books-Ideas/Judy-Batalion-with-Garvia-Bailey