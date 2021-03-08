NOW MagazineAll EventsJulian Taylor Band

Julian Taylor Band

Horseshoe Hootenanny livestream concert from The Horseshoe Tavern. Doors 7:30 pm, concert 8:15 pm. $19-$22. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/julian-taylor-band-tickets-144472827115

2021-05-01 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-05-01 @ 09:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music

Virtual Event

