Decolonizing Antiquities & Rituals exhibition, organized by John B. Aird Gallery director/curator Carla Garnet, features multi-media installation and collage works that arise from the artist’s lived experience as a gay, diasporic, Filipinx. Nov 5-Jan 29, 2021. The exhibition will be open to the public Wednesday to Saturday from 2 to 5 pm by appointment. Please email director@airdgallery.org to make arrangements.