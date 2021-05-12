NOW MagazineAll EventsJuly Talk

July Talk

July Talk

by
7 7 people viewed this event.

Canadian Music Week and The Indies virtual concert. May 27 at 7 pm. Tickets from $15. https://sessionslive.com/JulyTalk/tickets

 

Date And Time

2021-05-27 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-05-27 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.