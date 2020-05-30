Junction Farmers Market
Junction Train Platform 2960 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario
The Junction Farmers Market launches this Saturday with online ordering and scheduled pickup. Order online from our website and choose from local, sustainably produced fresh foods and promote access to healthy food for all. Pre-order from local farmers & vendors and select a timeslot for pickup so you can enjoy your local products safely and easily. 9 am-1 pm.
Info
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events