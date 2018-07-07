Junction Night Market

Local food and drink, live music by For Keeps, Benjamin Doerksen & Kil0gram, games and more at this event presented by the Junction Farmers' Market. The event benefits programs that promote access to local food. Free admission, food/drink tokens $5 each. On Pacific Avenue north of Dundas, live music at the Junction Train Platform nearby.

www.facebook.com/events/200721940538189

https://junctionmarket.ca/night-market/