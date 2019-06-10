JuneFest2019

Google Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario

JuneFest 2019 takes place at Nathan Phillips Square in recognition of Canadian Deafblind Awareness Month. Come out to meet members of the deafblind community and learn more about the Canadian Helen Keller Centre's program and services. There will be accessible and interactive sport activities courtesy of Parasport Ontario. 11 am-3 pm. Free.

Info

Nathan Phillips Square 100 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
416-730-9501
Google Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00 iCalendar - JuneFest2019 - 2019-06-10 11:00:00