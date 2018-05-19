Junior: Big Thoughts For Growing Minds
Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8
Harbourfront Centre presents a new international children's festival featuring theatre, dance, music and storytelling. Performer include the Monkey Bunch, Quest Theatre & Making Treaty 7, Théâtre Le Clou, Fred Penner, Twin Flames, BoucharDanse, Cas Public and others. May 19-25. Ticketed shows $20, some events free.
Info
All Ages, Kid-Friendly
Festivals