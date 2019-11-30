Just Between Us (Queer) Folks Symposium

Two in-depth discussions happening between performances of Every Day She Rose with theatre artist Sedina Fiati and others. 4-6 pm. These talks are FREE and open to the general public, no ticket to the show is necessary.

4 pm – Talk One: For Us, By Us, Imagining Black Queer Futures with Ravyn Wngz of Black Lives Matter and Sedina Fiati.

5 pm – Talk Two: Moving Together: Allyship in Queer Communities with Every Day She Rose Co-Playwright Nick Green and Sedina Fiati.

brownpapertickets.com/event/4448793 // 416-944-1740 ext. 7