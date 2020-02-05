"Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability
George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario
Talk by University of Washington professor Julian Marshall on the intersection of air pollution, transportation, environmental justice, and public health. Followed by a chat with Jeffrey Brook, Greg Evans and Marianne Hatzopoulou, and audience Q & A. 5-7 pm. Free, registration required.
uttri.utoronto.ca/events/julian-marshall-just-cities-traffic-related-air-pollution-and-justice-in-the-context-of-urban-sustainability/
George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
