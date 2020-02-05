Talk by University of Washington professor Julian Marshall on the intersection of air pollution, transportation, environmental justice, and public health. Followed by a chat with Jeffrey Brook, Greg Evans and Marianne Hatzopoulou, and audience Q & A. 5-7 pm. Free, registration required.

uttri.utoronto.ca/events/julian-marshall-just-cities-traffic-related-air-pollution-and-justice-in-the-context-of-urban-sustainability/