"Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability

Google Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00

George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario

Talk by University of Washington professor Julian Marshall on the intersection of air pollution, transportation, environmental justice, and public health. Followed by a chat with Jeffrey Brook, Greg Evans and Marianne Hatzopoulou, and audience Q & A. 5-7 pm. Free, registration required.

uttri.utoronto.ca/events/julian-marshall-just-cities-traffic-related-air-pollution-and-justice-in-the-context-of-urban-sustainability/

Info

George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-978-4175
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00 iCalendar - "Just" Cities: Traffic-Related Air Pollution And Justice In The Context Of Urban Sustainability - 2020-02-05 17:00:00