Just For Laughs: Comedy Night In Canada

Comedy show at the drive-in with Dave Merheje, Sophie Buddle, Arthur Simeon, Kyle Brownrigg and host Adam Christie. Oct 24 at 7 pm (gates 6 pm) and 9:45 pm (gates 9 pm). Tickets start at $85 per car. On sale Fri, Oct 9. https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/10005946F4C80DEF

hahaha.com