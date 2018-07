Toronto Bicycle Music Festival Sunset Series pedal-powered concert. 6:30-8 pm. Free. RSVP.

Sunset Series shows are Jul 12 (rain date: July 19) at Little Ave Memorial Park; Jul 26 (rain date Aug 2) at Bell Manor Park; Aug 9 (rain date Aug 16) at Parma Park; Aug 23 (rain date Aug 30) at Flemingdon Park.

www.facebook.com/torontobicyclemusicfestival