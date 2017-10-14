Tsuii Yiin

Canadian Sculpture Centre 500 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y2C8

JUST-US solo exhibition, Oct 14-Nov 3, opening 2-4 pm Oct 14. Free.

Opening Remarks / Guest Curator: Susan Crean

JUST-US – A continuing narration of her IRON ROAD family. Her father laboured with the (CPR) railway through the Rockies gaining Canadian citizenship in 1899. Celebrating Canada’s 150th, she takes the viewer on a symbolic mountainous journey.

Canadian Sculpture Centre 500 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y2C8
647-435-5858
