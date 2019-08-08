Justyna Werbel's body of work is a personal investigation into finding new forms of translating sound into graphic notations on paper and canvas. Werbel's masters thesis has been an evolving process of re-learning how to listen, and how to develop a new drawing system to translate her findings. Invisible connections, overlaps, and fusions of soundscapes have become an integral component in developing her practice. Aug 8-Jan 1, 2020. Reception 6 pm, Aug 8. Free.