Kalanidhi Festival Of Indian Dance: Whirling Streams

Harbourfront NextSteps and Kalanidhi Fine Arts present a live and live-streamed festival with more than 40 dancers from Canada and India and featuring classical and contemporary dance styles plus talks and film screening and symposium. Opens Mar 28 and runs to Apr 2, Tue-Sat 7:30 pm, see website for daytime/Sun schedule. $25-$38, passes $90-$175, Sunday free.