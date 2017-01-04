Kama Reading Series

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

World Literacy Canada presents the series' 25th anniversary season. Readings and compelling conversations with Monia Mazigh, George Elliott Clarke, David Bergen, Madeleine Thien and host Denise Donlon. 6-9:30 pm. $65 per event or five nights for $295 (benefits World Literacy Canada). Pre-register.

Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7

