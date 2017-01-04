Kama Reading Series
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7
World Literacy Canada presents the series' 25th anniversary season. Readings and compelling conversations with Monia Mazigh, George Elliott Clarke, David Bergen, Madeleine Thien and host Denise Donlon. 6-9:30 pm. $65 per event or five nights for $295 (benefits World Literacy Canada). Pre-register.
Info
Gardiner Museum of Ceramic Art 111 Queen’s Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C7 View Map
Books, Community Events, Benefits