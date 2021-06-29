Kanna Anigbogu

BAND Gallery presents the exhibition I Do Loose. Jul 22-Aug 28. Appointments required for viewing. Thursday to Saturday noon-6 pm and Sunday from 1-5 pm. 19 Brock. http://bandgallery.com

Anigbogu has a distinctive style of continuous line work and colour, combining movement, play, curiosity, and mystery, to create abstract pieces and stories of ambiance and feeling. I Do Loose is a reclamation of his inner child. A deep sense of belonging underlies the story of each piece, reflecting his strong connection to his ancestral roots.