Kapwani Kiwanga: Flowers For Africa

Exhibition on Floor 1, July 23-August 29, 2021. moca.ca.

For this body of ongoing work, Kapwani Kiwanga conducted iconographic research that focused on the presence of flowers at diplomatic events linked to the independence of African countries. Placed on negotiation tables and on podiums during speeches, these floral compositions become ambiguous witnesses to these historic moments.

Each work in the series takes the form of a protocol, whereby the artist asks the holder to work with a florist to recreate, as accurately as possible, the floral arrangement from an archival image, while allowing for an inevitable share of interpretation.

Destined to wilt over the course of their display, these flowers invite us to reflect on time, beyond the idea of the monument and the commemoration, in order to continue in the tradition of vanitas art.